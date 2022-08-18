OMG! Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan makes a shocking revelation about Aditya Pancholi’s son and actor Suraj Pancholi

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has been convicted in the alleged murder case of Ghajini actress Jiah Khan aka Nafisa Khan who died in 2013

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 09:33
movie_image: 
OMG! Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan makes a shocking revelation about Aditya Pancholi’s son and actor Suraj Pancholi

MUMBAI: Deposing for the first time as a prosecution witness, actor Jiah Khan’s mother, London-based Rabia Khan, told the special CBI court on Wednesday that about four months before her alleged suicide in June 2013, her daughter had accused her boyfriend, actor Suraj Pancholi, of physically and verbally abusing her.

Rabia became emotional recounting how on a trip home to London in February 2013, Jiah broke down and told her how Suraj, who was dating for a few months then, would abuse her, call her dirty names and had thrown her out of the car. Her mother claimed that in pictures sent by Jiah a month earlier, she saw bruises on her thigh.

Earlier Sooraj Pancholi has a reason to smile today. His trial in the Jiah Khan case has been moved to the CBI Court. Jiah Khan’s alleged suicide has been probed by the Mumbai Police and the CBI, but the trial in the matter began in 2019 with little progress. The Pancholis are relieved that the trial will finally get expedited.

Nafisa studied in London upto higher education and later she went to New York when she was 17. She was studying at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute when she came on a holiday to Mumbai and met film director Ram Gopal Verma.

