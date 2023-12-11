OMG! Joe Jonas responded to the rumours of his estranged wife Sophie Turner's PDA with a new partner

MUMBAI: According to sources, Joe Jonas responded to the news that his separated wife Sophie Turner was developing a romantic relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. In the midst of her impending divorce with Jonas, the Game of Thrones actress was recently seen kissing Pearson in Paris.

According to a source close to the couple who spoke with the popular news outlet, Joe believes Sophie should not be "passionately kissing another man in public" at this time. The source went on to say, “Granted it feels a little too soon, he has no control over what Sophie does and can only try to figure out the best co-parenting agenda for them both.”

Also read: What! Joe Jonas was 'unsupportive' to wife Sophie Turner, reports reveal

In September of this year, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. The two have been involved in a highly visible legal dispute ever since. In September, Sophie had accused Joe of seizing their girls' passports against their will in order to keep them from returning to Sophie's native United Kingdom.

Now, they have come to a temporary arrangement over their two children's custody. According to the most recent rumors, Sophie appears to have moved on from her divorced husband. Sources claim that Joe decided to concentrate on his profession and his two children, Willa, age three, and Delphine, age one.

“What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour he is on with his brothers,” the source further added. Even so, Joe would be “happy to find love again,” the first thing on his plate is to “get on with the divorce and get on with his life.” “And if Sophie wants to galivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't want to play those games,” the source continued.

The source mentioned that Joe's family and career come first, “If she is doing this to hurt him, she is not going to hurt him any more than she already has, he will get through it with his chin up.”

Joe's current tour, which started on August 12 and ends on June 20 of next year, is a reunion with the Jonas Brothers. In addition to her developing relationship with Pearson, Sophie was lately spotted out and about with other well-known celebrities and her old friend Taylor Swift.

Joe and Sophie have placed the blame for their marriage's dissolution on one another. While Sophie's friends claim that Joe forced her to socialize when she wasn't feeling well, particularly after the birth of their second daughter, Joe's friends say that Sophie wanted to go out and party hard while her husband preferred to stay home.

Also read: OMG! Are Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift the new BFFs in town? Joe Jonas's ex-wife and ex-girlfriend spotted together

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Wionews