OMG! Joe Jonas responded to the rumours of his estranged wife Sophie Turner's PDA with a new partner

In September of this year, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. The two have been involved in a highly visible legal dispute ever since. In September, Sophie had accused Joe of seizing their girls' passports against their will in order to keep them from returning to Sophie's native United Kingdom.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 14:30
movie_image: 
Joe

MUMBAI: According to sources, Joe Jonas responded to the news that his separated wife Sophie Turner was developing a romantic relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. In the midst of her impending divorce with Jonas, the Game of Thrones actress was recently seen kissing Pearson in Paris.

According to a source close to the couple who spoke with the popular news outlet, Joe believes Sophie should not be "passionately kissing another man in public" at this time. The source went on to say, “Granted it feels a little too soon, he has no control over what Sophie does and can only try to figure out the best co-parenting agenda for them both.”

Also read: What! Joe Jonas was 'unsupportive' to wife Sophie Turner, reports reveal

In September of this year, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. The two have been involved in a highly visible legal dispute ever since. In September, Sophie had accused Joe of seizing their girls' passports against their will in order to keep them from returning to Sophie's native United Kingdom.

Now, they have come to a temporary arrangement over their two children's custody. According to the most recent rumors, Sophie appears to have moved on from her divorced husband. Sources claim that Joe decided to concentrate on his profession and his two children, Willa, age three, and Delphine, age one.

“What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour he is on with his brothers,” the source further added. Even so, Joe would be “happy to find love again,” the first thing on his plate is to “get on with the divorce and get on with his life.” “And if Sophie wants to galivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't want to play those games,” the source continued.

The source mentioned that Joe's family and career come first, “If she is doing this to hurt him, she is not going to hurt him any more than she already has, he will get through it with his chin up.”

Joe's current tour, which started on August 12 and ends on June 20 of next year, is a reunion with the Jonas Brothers. In addition to her developing relationship with Pearson, Sophie was lately spotted out and about with other well-known celebrities and her old friend Taylor Swift.

Joe and Sophie have placed the blame for their marriage's dissolution on one another. While Sophie's friends claim that Joe forced her to socialize when she wasn't feeling well, particularly after the birth of their second daughter, Joe's friends say that Sophie wanted to go out and party hard while her husband preferred to stay home.

Also read: OMG! Are Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift the new BFFs in town? Joe Jonas's ex-wife and ex-girlfriend spotted together

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Wionews

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas Kevin Jonas Jonas Brothers Hollywood Bollywood Game of Thrones Willa delphine Bollywood actresses Bollywood actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Katrina Kaif once lost her calm, Slammed Paparazzi who rudely said ‘Bulaya kyon?’; Here’s all the details!
MUMBAI: One of the top actresses in Bollywood is Katrina Kaif. The actress had overcome cultural and linguistic...
Iss Diwali, kya hai khaas?
MUMBAI : With the Diwali festival approaching, everyone has started preparing for this much-awaited festival. From...
Charrul Malik: Diwali is a festival that I look forward to every year
MUMBAI: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Charrul Malik says that Diwali is one of her favourite festivals. She adds that...
What! Dilip Kumar's father initially opposed his acting, Slapped him so hard that he fell on the floor after discovering his film poster
MUMBAI: The late actor Dilip Kumar real name was Muhammad Yusuf Khan, was a famous figure in the Indian cinema business...
Jackie Vanjari shares his Diwali plans!
MUMBAI: Music producer Jackie Vanjari says that he always looks forward to Diwali every year. He adds that he makes...
OMG! Joe Jonas responded to the rumours of his estranged wife Sophie Turner's PDA with a new partner
MUMBAI: According to sources, Joe Jonas responded to the news that his separated wife Sophie Turner was developing a...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Shocking! Katrina Kaif once lost her calm, Slammed Paparazzi who rudely said ‘Bulaya kyon?’; Here’s all the details!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina
Shocking! Katrina Kaif once lost her calm, Slammed Paparazzi who rudely said ‘Bulaya kyon?’; Here’s all the details!
Dilip
What! Dilip Kumar's father initially opposed his acting, Slapped him so hard that he fell on the floor after discovering his film poster
Anupam
Woah! This actor has starred in more than 500 films, used to sleep at railway stations in his initial days, guess who?
Sonakshi Sinha
Must read! Who is Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal? Here’s all you need to know about him!
Tiger
Tiger 3 review! Action sequences and few surprises are the only driving factor of this Spy Universe thriller
Aamir
Surprising! Aamir Khan clarifies 'No other person' involved in his divorce with his wife Kiran Rao