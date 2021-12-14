OMG! John Abraham's Instagram account hacked? READ MORE

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham is indeed one of the hottest and fittest actors we have in industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt whatever the actor does becomes a style statement and the fans always look forward to see more of the actor on screen and off screen.

Telly Chakkar has learnt that the actor John Abraham had deleted all his Instagram pictures. Yes, the actor deletes all his Instagram posts just three days before his birthday. Well there can be chances that the account of the actor has been hacked but nothing has been confirmed yet.

As we can see all the pictures from the actor's account are being deleted also we cannot see the display picture of the actor.

Nothing has been confirmed about the account hacking. Well we can also assume that it is a promotional strategy by the actor to promote his upcoming movie Attack by showing that his social media account is Attacked.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about his upcoming projects apart from the movie Attack which has Rakul Preet, the actor will be also seen in the movie Pathan which will have Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadiya in the leading role.

