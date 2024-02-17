OMG! Johnny Lever reveals he would see murders everyday and got food only if he worked

MUMBAI: Johnny Lever is a name synonymous with comic timing and a clean sense of humor. The actor/comedian who started his career with stand-up comedy shows at events, is today called the King of Comedy. His jokes can crack up people of all ages, races and strata of society. His 4 decade plus long career and rags to riches story is truly an inspiration to many.

Speaking of his challenging childhood, Johnny said, “I faced challenges in childhood. I had to look after my family. There would be food only if I worked. My daddy would drink and he wouldn’t know what he was doing. He used to indulge in rowdyism. So many times I had thrown away his weapons.”

He added, “At the age of 13, I went to a railway track to commit suicide. I was fed up with my father. So I went on the track and the train was coming. Suddenly the faces of my three younger sisters appeared in front of my eyes saying, ‘what will happen to us?’ and I immediately moved away from the track.”

Johnny shocking said that he once contemplated suicide but something changed his perspective. He said, “It must be around 6.45 pm or 7pm. I got up and went near a barber’s shop and it had some music playing there. Behind the shop, there was a bench and I sat there.” The song Main to tum sang nain mila ke haar gayi sajna from rom 1962 film Man Mauji that diverted his attention.

Johnny shared, “That song was playing at the shop and I felt all the tension and depression going away from me. I started feeling good and I thought, ‘I was going to leave music?’ I am in love with music. Music saved me, and taught me how to live. Look at the power it has.”

Speaking of the horrifying sight of murders, the comedian said, “When I was going to school in Class 3. I was 7 years old. Someone had murdered and thrown someone. It doesn’t feel good to speak about these things but I have seen all this.”

Credit-IndianExpress