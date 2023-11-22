Omg! Is Kabir the main Thanos of the Spy universe? Read more

With the post credit scene we have seen in the movie Tiger 3, let us connect dots and try some theories
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 12:40
movie_image: 
Kabir

MUMBAI: Movie Tiger 3 is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience all over, well when the trailer was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie as this Maneesh Sharma directorial is coming from YRF spy universe and has direct or indirect connection with previous films like War, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Pathaan. The spy thriller that has Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi also has a post credit scene which sets the base for the next movie in the Spy verse War 2. (Spoiler ahead)

Well at the end of movie Tiger 3 we have seen the entry of our favourite spy Kabir that is Hrithik Roshan from War, we have seen the actor in his lethal form where colonel Luthra is telling him how dangerous this mission is for him this time. Luthra also tells him the person behind this mission has no name and no face, so can we assume this time the fight is to the next level and not with a person but with a technology, maybe AI.

We also heard him saying this mission can lead his evil to come out, so can we assume that Kabir may turn anti hero this time, or maybe AI has been created by Kabir, and what we saw in the post credit is not the real Kabir but the villain Kabir?

Indeed this is just a speculation and nothing is confirmed about this, but if this is true definitely it will be great to see Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir as anti hero because he was already rogue in the previous part War.

Also we look forward to see what mass actor Jr Ntr will be having to offer in the movie if he is not the villain.

What is your theory behind the post credit of Kabir in the movie Tiger 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

The shoot of War 2 is under process and it is directed by Ayaan Mukerji.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

