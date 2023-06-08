OMG! Kajol reveals about being offered Mani Ratnam's Dil Se while she was to shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol made her Bollywood debut in 1992 and since then, has starred in several acclaimed films. One of her most popular roles was in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). However, at a recent event, the actress revealed that she might not have been a part of the film at all.
Kajol's character Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has been etched in people's minds. However, for taking on the role, the actress had to turn down an offer from director Mani Ratnam. As quoted by PTI, at a recent event, The Trial actress opened up about how she had to choose between Mani Ratnam's film and another.

Also read - Woah! Kajol makes a shocking comment when asked about daughter Nysa Devgan's behaviour with paparazzi

Kajol's character Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has been etched in people's minds. However, for taking on the role, the actress had to turn down an offer from director Mani Ratnam. As quoted by PTI, at a recent event, The Trial actress opened up about how she had to choose between Mani Ratnam's film and another. 

She said, “I was supposed to shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and at that time, I got an offer from Mani Ratnam to do a film for him. ”

Kajol added that upon receiving the offer from Mani Ratnam, she was in disbelief. She revealed that she had to pass on the role as she had already committed to working on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at the time. 

“'You should have done Mani sir's film'," she recalled being told by people around her. "At that time, I felt that my commitment was more important and it worked in my favour,” Kajol continued.

Also read - Must Read! When Kajol said her films DDLJ and K3G ruined Karwa Chauth for women, said “...as long as you are looking good while you are starving”

During her conversation, the Dilwale actress did not reveal the name of the movie she had to reject. However, as per media reports, the actress was offered Dil Se (1999) which eventually starred Manisha Koirala.

After passing on the role, Kajol has not worked with Mani Ratnam yet.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Republic World 
 

