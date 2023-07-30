OMG! Kajol reveals that Shah Rukh Khan would 'stab her' if she did THIS to him

MUMBAI: Kajol recently revealed if she and Shah Rukh Khan are best friends. Kajol was answering some 'most Googled questions' she was asked during a chat with Mashable India. While she called Shah Rukh Khan a 'very good friend' of hers, Kajol said she would never even try to message him every day.

Kajol said that if she ever called Shah Rukh in the middle of the night, he would answer her call. But she would never send him 'good morning' messages as she fears his reaction. Kajol joked Shah Rukh might 'stab her with a fork' if she ever tried to send him such messages.

Kajol and Shah Rukh have appeared together in several hit films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Baazigar (1993), Karan Arjun (1995), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), among others. They reunited for Rohit Shetty’s 2015 film Dilwale.

Apart from being one of Bollywood's most loved on-screen pair, the actors are also friends, and have time and again spoken about their bond.

"It is very exciting to be back with Kajol. I haven't had the time to thank her to be a part of the film. We will start the film in June hopefully. It is good to work with Rohit. I have not worked with Kajol after My Name Is Khan. It is always exciting to work with her. She is my warmest, closest friend. We have done really nice cinema together. I hope we can recreate that for Dilwale as well," Shah Rukh had told reporters in 2015, while promoting Dilwale.

Credits - Hindustan Times



