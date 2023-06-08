OMG! Kajol talks about pay parity and gives Pathaan's success as an example

MUMBAI: Kajol recently attended the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi. And at the event, the Lust Stories 2 actress opened up on par parity in Bollywood and also talked about the success of Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Pay Parity is widely discussed in the Hindi film industry. A lot of Indian actresses such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and more have also voiced their opinions on the issue. And Kajol was also asked about the same at the Jagran Film Festival.

Kajol is very goofy and witty in real life. The actress will initially have some goofy or funny response to a question. And that's how Kajol reacted at first when asked her about pay parity in Bollywood.

She quipped "Ask an astrologer?" before sharing that the audience has become much more informed and literate due to social media and the exposure to the global content as a result of the OTT boom.

And she believes that India is progressing. People are watching all kinds of content and everyone is thinking better and hoping for better.

She then linked it with the business of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. "When you start making a 'Wonder Woman' for India and it does equally well as a 'Pathaan', then maybe there will be pay equality," she said at the festival.

Well, that's the case with the industry. The day the audience gives the same amount of love to female-oriented films will be the day when pay parity might get solved.

The actress in an interview was asked about one thing she would like to ask Shah Rukh Khan. The actress said that she would ask him how much Pathaan really made. Kajol's response created a huge uproar in the media and on the internet. Shah Rukh Khan fans were livid. Many felt she doubted the business of Pathaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is going great. She did two web series, Lust Stories 2 with Netflix and The Trial. Kajol surprised everyone with her acting stint and the bold content. While Kajol had an intimate scene in Lust Stories 2, she kissed her co-star in The Trial. Anyway, her latest statement is going viral in entertainment news.

