OMG! Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan and others who were not part of Karan Johar’s birthday bash

From Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan check out the list of celebrities who were not the part of the birthday celebration of filmmaker Karan Johar
MUMBAI : Director – producer Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on 25th May, there are many pictures and videos all over the social media of the birthday bash of the filmmaker which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

We have seen many celebrities who have attended the birthday bash of the filmmaker like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Rani Mukherjee, Aamir Khan Salman Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Jhanvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra and many others.

 


 

 

