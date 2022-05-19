OMG! Kangana Ranaut recalls how she was once robbed in a European country, details inside

Kangana Ranaut is currently on promotional spree for her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 10:45
movie_image: 
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has recently opened up about the time she was robbed in a European nation with barely any help or support.

Also Read: Ouch! Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at star kids, says they look weird like boiled eggs

Kangana Ranaut shed some light on the time she was robbed in Europe. “I went for skiing, at a resort town between the Italy-Switzerland border. There was a school there, and kids were living in it secretly. I decided to take a train and get out of there. At the station, a guy bumped into me. I had a Louis Vuitton pouch and a backpack. The guy was so sharp; he came and stole my money, a few thousand dollars, local money, cards.”, she said.

Also Read: Shocking! Kangana Ranaut says no one from Bollywood is qualified to be her friend

Speaking about the poor hospitality she received from the locals, Kangana Ranaut said, “When I got in the train, I noticed that he’d emptied my pouch… in a fraction of a second. Luckily, my passport was with me. I was in a different place, and I got stranded there. So, I called my sister. And she put me through to the manager. The whole day I was thirsty. I was so turned off by this, because in our country, even a samosa seller will offer you water. This is the bad side of Europe.”

Kangana is currently promoting her next Bollywood film Dhaakad which is all set to hit the theatres this weekend. The movie has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars actors like Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Credit: koimoi

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad Lock Upp Tiku Wed Sheru fashion Tanu Weds Manu Divya Dutta Arjun Rampal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 10:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Shivangi Joshi is one of the richest TV celebrities in India under the age of 30, owns these expensive things
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular divas in telly town. Having worked in several TV shows, she has made...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Wow! Kapil reveals the reason why Anubhav Sinha signed Ayushmann Khurrana for Anek
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti...
Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled on her outfit for Cannes red carpet, netizens are saying she is second Urfi Javed and calling her Besharam
MUMBAI: Amy Jackson is no doubt one of the actress from the acting industry who is known not only for the acting...
EXCLUSIVE! It is very important that the casting directors should look at the body of work of an actor and start thinking out of the box: Harsh Vasishtha
MUMBAI: Harsh Vasishtha is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home...
Sexy! Check out the time actress Shivaleeka Oberoi prooved to be major head turners with her hotness
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some beautiful contribution of the actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in the acting industry...
WHAT! Did Helly Shah copy Hina Khan's look for Cannes?
MUMBAI: Hina Khan was the first-ever television actress who got a chance to be a part of the prestigious Cannes Film...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled on her outfit for Cannes red carpet, netizens are saying she is second Urfi Javed a
Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled on her outfit for Cannes red carpet, netizens are saying she is second Urfi Javed and calling her Besharam
Latest Video