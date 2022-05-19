OMG! Kangana Ranaut recalls how she was once robbed in a European country, details inside

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has recently opened up about the time she was robbed in a European nation with barely any help or support.

Also Read: Ouch! Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at star kids, says they look weird like boiled eggs

Kangana Ranaut shed some light on the time she was robbed in Europe. “I went for skiing, at a resort town between the Italy-Switzerland border. There was a school there, and kids were living in it secretly. I decided to take a train and get out of there. At the station, a guy bumped into me. I had a Louis Vuitton pouch and a backpack. The guy was so sharp; he came and stole my money, a few thousand dollars, local money, cards.”, she said.

Also Read: Shocking! Kangana Ranaut says no one from Bollywood is qualified to be her friend

Speaking about the poor hospitality she received from the locals, Kangana Ranaut said, “When I got in the train, I noticed that he’d emptied my pouch… in a fraction of a second. Luckily, my passport was with me. I was in a different place, and I got stranded there. So, I called my sister. And she put me through to the manager. The whole day I was thirsty. I was so turned off by this, because in our country, even a samosa seller will offer you water. This is the bad side of Europe.”

Kangana is currently promoting her next Bollywood film Dhaakad which is all set to hit the theatres this weekend. The movie has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars actors like Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Credit: koimoi