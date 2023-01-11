OMG! Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas show canceled due to non ticket sales, movie labeled as a ‘unmitigated disaster’

However the actress who once impressed everyone with films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu is having a rough time at the box office. While her last release Chandramukhi got mixed reviews, her latest release Tejas is having an even bigger problem.
Tejas

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. However the actress who once impressed everyone with films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu is having a rough time at the box office. While her last release Chandramukhi got mixed reviews, her latest release Tejas is having an even bigger problem.

Kirtibhai T Vaghasia, owner of The Friday Cinema multiplex in Surat said, “Not a single show of Tejas has been played in my theatre. There were zero bookings. On Friday, I gave one whole audi to Tejas and decided to play 6 shows as it’s just 2 hours long. But due to no audience, I decided to play 3 shows of Tejas on Saturday.”

He further added, “We have a policy that we play a show only if there are 10 patrons. With Tejas, we thought at least 4-5 viewers might turn up at least for some show. Even that didn’t happen. The same scenario has been repeated on Sunday as well. No one has come to even enquire about Tejas. Can you believe it?”

Manoj Desai, who runs G7 theatre in Mumbai said, “We have a policy that we play a show only if there are 10 patrons. With Tejas, we thought at least 4-5 viewers might turn up at least for some show. Even that didn’t happen. The same scenario has been repeated on Sunday as well. No one has come to even enquire about Tejas. Can you believe it?”

Bihar’s Roopbani Cinema owner Vishek Chauhan said, “Tejas is an unmitigated disaster. For the first time this year, the morning show in my theatre got cancelled because of zero ticket sales. Hardly 20-30 people were there in the rest of the shows.”

Tejas is directed by debutant director Sarvesh Mewara and also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in key roles.

