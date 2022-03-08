OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film

MUMBAI: The upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which stars Aamir Khan in the central role is making a lot of headlines. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 cult-classic Forrest Gump.

After Aamir Khan requested all to watch Laal Singh Chaddha amid the negative campaigning against the film, actor Kangana Ranaut now says that the entire #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is curated by Aamir himself. In her latest Instagram stories, the popular actor wrote a long note and claimed that Aamir has ‘skillfully created’ this negative campaigning as part of his strategy to promote the film.

Kangana called Aamir a ‘mastermind.’ She wrote that none of the Hindi films has been working at the Box Office and there were no chances for a Hollywood film to work anyway.

Her full statement read: “I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan ji himself. This year, no Hindi film has worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only South films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway. But now, they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of the audience it’s not about being a Hindu or a Muslim, even after Aamir Khan ji made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant he gave the biggest hits of his life… please stop making it about religion or ideology, it takes away from their bad acting and bad film (sic)”

CREDIT: INDIA NEWS