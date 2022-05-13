OMG! Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Aamir Khan for not supporting her movie; this is what the actress said

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is not only known for her brilliant acting contribution but also for her strong opinions. We have seen the actress speaking about some serious issues fearlessly.

She is currently gearing up for her upcoming action thriller titled Dhaakad, which also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her movie in different parts of the country, and some of her interviews have made their way to social media.

ALSO READ – Shocking! Kangana Ranaut gets massively trolled on her comment that she will never say she is alone in film industry, after Salman Khan supports her movie, she is a big chameleon netizen says

In a media interaction, Kangana Ranaut spoke in detail about Bollywood celebrities who are not appreciating and supporting her movie. Kangana said that if she has liked a movie, regardless of the language, she has always appreciated it and shared related posts on her social media handle. In fact, she was the first to appreciate movies like RRR, Pushpa, and The Kashmir files.

Kangana says that people from Bollywood have their own insecurities, and it is not because of any lobby. Giving some examples, she said there are a few people in the industry like Aamir Khan, whose movies she has openly spoken about after attending the trial shows, but they have never done the same.

Kangana says that she is now above all these things. She believes that saying or not saying something is a personal choice.

What are your views on this and how excited are you about the upcoming movie Dhaakad? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Wow! These yoga pictures of Deepika Padukone give us major fitness goals