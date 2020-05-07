OMG! Karan Deol reveals his first love

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, son of our Sunny Paaji, made his debut with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and is loved by the audiences. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from critics, but the actor's performance was highly appreciated and loved by the classes and the masses.

The viewers especially loved all his action sequences. They said that he definitely proved that he is the son of Sunny Deol and showed his 'dhai kilo ka haath' in his first movie itself.

A throwback video on social media is floating around where we see the actor spilling some secrets from the past. He also speaks about his first love.

Have a look at the video.

As we see in this video, the actor had his first ever crush during his childhood, when he was fourth standard. She was his classmate, but because he was shy back then also, he couldn’t approach her but kept staring and smiling at her instead.

This is indeed a cute love story from his childhood dairies.

After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Karan had said that he will work harder on his skills and walk the extra mile to impress his fans and his family.

We really wish to see more of Karan Deol in movies and wish him all the best for his future projects.

