OMG! Karan Johar cried during the climax of Animal, here's why

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is the latest to heap praise on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Johar recently appeared on the Mega Pan India Roundtable 2023 and heaped praises on the film and called Animal the best film of the year. The film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also part of the roundtable interaction which was organised by Galatta Plus.

At the roundtable conversation, Karan Johar said, "People have come up to me after I spoke about how much I loved Animal, and said, 'You have made Rocky Aur Rani,' That's the vaccination for a film like Animal. It's the opposite extreme. I said that I cannot disagree with you more, because Animal to me is the best film of the year. It took me a while to reach to this statement and a lot of courage because when you are around people, you fear judgment. Like during the time of Kabir Singh, which I also loved... I was like I am going to say this and I am going to get dirty looks from certain people but I don't care anymore."

The director then detailed why he loved the film so much. "I loved Animal for its front-footed, absolutely conviction-based narrative storytelling, breaking grammar, breaking myths, breaking everything that you think conforms to mainstream cinema. Suddenly you have an interval block where the hero is getting bashed up and everyone's singing a song... I am like, 'Where have you seen a sequence like this?' It's genius. The end, where the two men are going for each other and they play that song... I had tears in my eyes, but there was only blood. So I was like something is wrong with me or something is wrong with him, but something put together is very right about this film. This is not an average-thinking mind. This is a mind of someone who is so distinct, so individualistic that I was blown away. I saw the film twice, first to see as an audience member and second to study it. I think the success, and acceptance of Animal is game-changing. The conviction is something that I want to have."

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship. The film also features Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It has grossed over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) at the domestic box office.

