OMG! Karan Johar takes up the nepotism debate with Kangana Ranaut to a level higher, here's what he says

Karan Johar and nepotism have been synonymous ever since Kangana Ranaut, on his show, called him a rude movie-mafia and flag bearer of nepotism.
MUMBAI:  Karan Johar and nepotism have been synonymous ever since Kangana Ranaut, on his show, called him a rude movie-mafia and flag bearer of nepotism. And till date he has been projected as the baddie who is unfair to outsiders and giving chances to questionable talent who are in some way or the other related to this industry. 

The filmmaker was recently asked to address the issue about him being linked to nepotism debate as if he is the sole source and flag-bearer of the term.

However, this time the filmmaker did not try to make a strong argument or defend the nepotism tag. He even addressed how he has been trolled endlessly to cast Alia Bhatt in his films.

Reacting to the nepotism debate, an allegation which has been put on him by Kangana Ranaut time and again, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani director while talking to Mid-Day, said, “Call me all the names you want eventually that negativity is eating that person up, not me. I’m rising above, I’ve taken the high road and when you take the high road in life, you cannot change the way of your being because of what people say.”

He even talked about casting star kids in his films and called it a privilege and access that he can churn out into a golden opportunity. Karan said, “May be I’ve seen something, May be I’ve the access to that something why something, why should I not leverage it.”

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to Ranveer Singh’s casting in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, calling the actor a cartoon. Kangana’s war with Alia Bhatt is already history. 

Addressing all the allegations, Karan Johar this time, was unapologetic and in fact, declared war against the nepotism debate.

The Dharma Productions‘ head asserted, “I haven’t and I will not apologize for anything. I will cast who I feel is right. If that person happens to be related to somebody in the industry then so be it. Alia is like my first child. I will always love her in public in person and she will always be part of my life and you can keep saying things, you can call me what you want.”

Recently, Karan Johar extended an olive branch to Kangana Ranaut after he expressed his desire to watch her directorial Emergency. However, reacting to the same, she considered this as a threat walking towards her and revealed that there was a time when the director expressed a desire to watch her film Manikarnika and it was the worst smear campaign of her life.

Now that the filmmaker has openly declared a war against the nepotism debate and called it his choice and privilege, we wonder if the actress has a take on the same.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

