OMG! Kareena Kapoor gets trolled in this paparazzi video, fans suspect she is drunk

MUMBAI: Recently one of the most loved Bollywood movies of all time Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed a 20 years. No doubt the movie was immensely loved for its amazing storytelling and some great performances. How can we forget Kareena Kapoor's much-loved character of Poo from which actress is known till today.

Recently the actress Kareena Kapoor was seen celebrating 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and it was the time when she was captured in the cameras of the media where she was hiding her face.

Here is the video:

As we can see the actress is dressed up and she is trying to hide her face from getting captured, well the real reason on why the actress was hiding her face is unknown but looking at this video the fans are suspecting that the actress was drunk and she was not comfortable showing her face to the media.

Check out the comments of the fans on this video

Sharing this comment the fans are saying that maybe the actress was completely drunk and not in state, that is why she is more comfortable to show her face to the paparazzi.

No doubt the actress was looking stunning in this 20 years of celebration bash.

On the work front actress Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha along with Amir Khan in the leading role.

