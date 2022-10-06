OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan been compared to Jaya Bachchan for THIS reason, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside her house wearing a beautiful Indian attire and making her way to the car. When she was heading towards her car, she was seen talking to her house help by raising finger and this gesture of Bebo didn't go down well with the netizens. They are trolling her and calling her attitude snobbish.

Also Read:

Shocking! Ronit Roy once worked as a bodyguard for this superstar

Take a look at how Kareena Kapoor is getting massively trolled for no reason; a few claim that one day she will become Jaya Bachchan.

One user wrote, "Such a snobbish attitude." Another user wrote, "One day she will Become a Jaya Bachchan, Same jagah pe roz chillati hai staff, Bhai tm log jaane do usse koi interest nh hai usse dekhne mai mat time waste kro apna." The third user said, "Last but not the least this gossip monger Kareena Kapoor... Khush to bahot hui hogi tum hain?? Zameen pe bethi bahot achi lag rhi he adat daal le kyuki Teri kursi to Alia Bhatt le gayi."

Also Read:

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan opens up on 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'

Jaya Bachchan is known for her anger towards the paparazzi as she doesn't like the shutterbugs barging into her space and she often scolds them.

On the professional front, Kareena is waiting for the release of Laal Singh Chadha which also stars Aamir Khan. She is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X.

Credit: BollywoodLife