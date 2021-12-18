OMG! Kareena Kapoor misses her babies during COVID 19 quarantine

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora were detected with COVID-19 positive after attending a dinner party of her close friend Karan Johar. She is in-home quarantine away from her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. However, it now seems that quarantine is becoming a bit too much for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she’s terribly missing her little ones, leaving no doubt in anyone's mind about how separation from them has left her heartbroken through her latest update on social media.

She took to her social media handle to express her feelings. She wrote Covid I hate you… I miss my Babies. But soon I will do this. Well, we wish the star a very speedy recovery and hope that she is reunited with her adorable little munchkins sooner rather than later.

The other guests like Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor have also tested positive for the contagious virus. While the BMC issued a statement that claimed Kareena and Amrita both had violated Covid-19 norms and attended several parties. But the spokesperson denied all the allegations and said that the actress has been extremely responsible during this entire period.

While informing about her tested positive for coronavirus, Kareena had earlier posted on Instagram. She wrote “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

