OMG! Karisma Kapoor gets emotional after ‘Indian Idol' contestant pays tribute to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor; Says ‘Jo bhi hum hain aaj is thanks to this great man…’

For the benefit of the family, even the actresses including Babita Kapoor, Karisma's mother, and other actresses left their careers behind. However, Karisma made a name for herself and opened doors for other women in her family to enter the world of entertainment, such as Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 15:32
movie_image: 
Karisma Kapoor

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor is the granddaughter of renowned actor, producer, and director Raj Kapoor, and the daughter of Randhir Kapoor. No women from their khandan ever went into the film industry before Karishma. For the benefit of the family, even the actresses including Babita Kapoor, Karisma's mother, and other actresses left their careers behind. However, Karisma made a name for herself and opened doors for other women in her family to enter the world of entertainment, such as Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

(Also read: "Dil Toh Pagal Hai fever takes on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 with the gorgeours Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge!"

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have been heard thanking their parents and grandparents for their contributions to their lives and the film industry on numerous occasions. Furthermore, it is evident from Karisma and Kareena's remarks in different interviews and social media posts that they love and appreciate their family. The actress started crying again as one of the competitors on the singing reality show Indian Idol honored Karisma's grandfather, Raj Kapoor. It happened in the most recent episode of the program, in which she was a guest.

A video featuring Mahima Choudhary singing the hit song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker was posted on Instagram by Sony TV's official account. For the uninitiated, Raj starred in, produced, and directed the film, which took over six years to finish. After all, though, it went on to become one of the most recognizable movies of the time. Karisma was moved by Mahima's performance and heard saying, "Ye gaane ke jo shabd hain is what we are." She struggled so hard not to cry afterward, but eventually gave in and said, "Jo bhi hum hain aaj is thanks to this great man." Shreya Ghoshal, the judge, was even observed getting emotional.

Earlier, in an interview, renowned filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan disclosed something startling that Karisma had told him regarding Raj Kapoor. Dharmesh recounted a scene in which Aamir was meant to pull Karisma's hair while they were filming a song for the movie Raja Hindustani. Aamir was against filming the scene. So he'd suggested that he could use her arm in its place. However, Karisma was the one who insisted on filming the scene exactly as it was supposed to be shot and who provided Raj Kapoor's example.

She further disclosed that she has actually seen Raj pull women's hair. According to a quote from the filmmaker, "She took me to a corner. She requested we do it. She said, ‘I’ve seen my grandfather do it sometimes. Forget his films. In real life.' When she told me that, I went to Aamir and said, ‘No one take this, one take that. Just straight up pull her hair'."

(Also read: Must read! Check out the lesser known secrets about actress Karishma Kapoor)

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar.

Credit-  Bollywoodshaadis

Karisma Kapoor Salman Khan Abhishek Bachchan Akshay Kumar Aamir Khan Raja Hindustani Randhir Kapoor Babita Brown Murder Mubarak Sara Ali Khan Vijay Verma Dharmesh Darshan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 15:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled ‘Fighter’...
Wow! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra feels she has proven herself enough; Says ‘Now I need big roles and spotlight’
MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra's career as an actor has been really exciting. She has acted in a number of television shows and...
Shocking! The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma finally reacts to rumours of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says 'Let people keep guessing'
MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput previously lived in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Mumbai, and it has been claimed...
Aww…Siddharth Nigam shares an artwork gifted by fans; says ‘It truly captures the essence of my journey, will announce new projects soon’
MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most loved actors on television today.While he has impressed the television...
Must Read: Rapid fire with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Naved Sole!
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on television today.Currently in its 17th season, the reality show...
Maan Singh gets Surya Pratap intoxicated; will he find out Dhruv’s truth in Dhruv Tara?
MUMBAI: Dhruv Tara airs on Sony SAB and is one of the most entertaining shows on television.The show revolves around...
Recent Stories
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside
Ridhi
Wow! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra feels she has proven herself enough; Says ‘Now I need big roles and spotlight’
Adah Sharma
Shocking! The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma finally reacts to rumours of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says 'Let people keep guessing'
Rani
Fascinating! Rani Mukerji all set to reprise her determined cop role in Mardaani 3 with filming to commence next year; Here's the details!
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Nostalgic! Kal Ho Naa Ho completes 20 years and the fans are going nostalgic with THIS post from Dharma Production, check it out
animal
Really! Bobby Deol gave up sweets for 4 months to achieve his look in Animal, actor’s trainer aimed to make his body look broader than Ranbir Kapoor