OMG! Karisma Kapoor gets emotional after ‘Indian Idol' contestant pays tribute to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor; Says ‘Jo bhi hum hain aaj is thanks to this great man…’

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor is the granddaughter of renowned actor, producer, and director Raj Kapoor, and the daughter of Randhir Kapoor. No women from their khandan ever went into the film industry before Karishma. For the benefit of the family, even the actresses including Babita Kapoor, Karisma's mother, and other actresses left their careers behind. However, Karisma made a name for herself and opened doors for other women in her family to enter the world of entertainment, such as Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have been heard thanking their parents and grandparents for their contributions to their lives and the film industry on numerous occasions. Furthermore, it is evident from Karisma and Kareena's remarks in different interviews and social media posts that they love and appreciate their family. The actress started crying again as one of the competitors on the singing reality show Indian Idol honored Karisma's grandfather, Raj Kapoor. It happened in the most recent episode of the program, in which she was a guest.

A video featuring Mahima Choudhary singing the hit song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker was posted on Instagram by Sony TV's official account. For the uninitiated, Raj starred in, produced, and directed the film, which took over six years to finish. After all, though, it went on to become one of the most recognizable movies of the time. Karisma was moved by Mahima's performance and heard saying, "Ye gaane ke jo shabd hain is what we are." She struggled so hard not to cry afterward, but eventually gave in and said, "Jo bhi hum hain aaj is thanks to this great man." Shreya Ghoshal, the judge, was even observed getting emotional.

Earlier, in an interview, renowned filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan disclosed something startling that Karisma had told him regarding Raj Kapoor. Dharmesh recounted a scene in which Aamir was meant to pull Karisma's hair while they were filming a song for the movie Raja Hindustani. Aamir was against filming the scene. So he'd suggested that he could use her arm in its place. However, Karisma was the one who insisted on filming the scene exactly as it was supposed to be shot and who provided Raj Kapoor's example.

She further disclosed that she has actually seen Raj pull women's hair. According to a quote from the filmmaker, "She took me to a corner. She requested we do it. She said, ‘I’ve seen my grandfather do it sometimes. Forget his films. In real life.' When she told me that, I went to Aamir and said, ‘No one take this, one take that. Just straight up pull her hair'."

