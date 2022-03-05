OMG! Kartik Aaryan wins hearts again as he hugs inconsolable fan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of the movie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 19:48
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of the movie. The film also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. Directed by Anees Azmee, the film is the second instalment of the popular 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The movie also features Rajpal Yadav.

Kartik has won his fan's hearts once again after his recent interaction with a female fan who broke down after seeing him. The incident happened when Kartik was in Delhi to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Kartik hugged and consoled the fan as she wept, his other fans had a hilarious reaction to it.

In videos of the incident shared by fan pages, Kartik is seen sitting on the ground in front of a female fan who had broken down after seeing him. While he helped her stand up, other fans said to the girl, "Nahi rona nahi hai, rona nahi hai (Don't cry)" and "Chhoti bacchi ho kya (Are you a little girl)?" The second phrase is a viral dialogue from the 2014 film Heropanti,.

After helping her stand, Kartik hugged his fan and talked to her, though she continued sobbing. Meanwhile, other fans started hooting and cheering for Kartik for his gesture. They also chanted his name in unison. Fans on social media also applauded Kartik for being down to earth, while several others commented, "Chooti bacchi ho kya." One wrote, "Next time I will also cry," while another commented, "Proud to be a Kartikian."

Have a look.

The Love Aaj Kal actor recently took to Instagram and shared a video as he sat in the economy class of an aircraft on his way to Chandigarh. The actor’s response to a fan questioning him on travelling from economy class is winning hearts on social media. In reaction to the post, a fan asked, “Why Kartik Aaryan not travelled in business class?" Kartik replied, “Ticket mehengi thi" (Ticket prices were high).

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Kartik Aryan Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Tabu Rajpal Yadav actors Entertainment Bollywood Movie News Film industry TellyChakkar
