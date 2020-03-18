OMG! Kartik Aryan proposes to Ananya Pandey?

MUMBAI: The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan impressed the audience in films such as the Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetie, and Lukka Chuppi. The actor has garnered a lot of love and appreciation in a very small span of time and has been ruling the hearts of the audience ever since he debuted.

His last movie Love Aaj Kal received a mixed to negative response from the audience and the critics, but the actor’s performance was loved by all.

On the other hand, Ananya Pandey, who debuted last year with Student of the Year 2, has fans go gaga over her hotness and cuteness. Kartik and Ananya both starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was a hit at the box office.

Now, fans of both the actors are so eagerly waiting to see them together again that they have made a meme out of Kartik proposing to Ananya.

Well, this is a small gesture of love from their followers for them, but we would really want to see the pair once on the big screen.

On the work note, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya with Aneez Bazmee, while Ananya is gearing up for Fighter.