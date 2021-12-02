OMG! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Big Bollywood Wedding Update - Sangeet, Mehendi, Reception - Check it out!

MUMBAI: In a few days, the most awaited Bollywood wedding will take place. Despite Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif remaining tight-lipped about their wedding, updates have been surfacing every few hours.

Our latest update on Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Sangeet and Mehendi celebrations is here.

The big fat Bollywood wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort Barware in Sawai, Madhopur, Rajasthan. The fort is 700 years old and a heritage site. The wedding will be held on 9th December, according to the Times. Check out the latest details about Vicky Kaushal's wedding to Katrina Kaif below:

Rumor has it that the two rumored lovebirds will tie the knot in a grand three-day wedding ceremony. Pre-wedding celebrations are set to begin on 7th December. The sangeet will take place on the 7th, followed by the Mehendi on the 8th, and the wedding on the 9th.

The report also mentions a grand reception on 10th December.

Regarding the wedding guests, it is reported that 40 hotels with luxurious amenities have been booked for those gracing Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

A chartered flight will take them directly to Saiwai Madhopur's helipad from the Jaipur airport. Luxurious cars have been rented in bulk for the pick and drop services. Katrina and Vicky are expected to arrive in Rajasthan on December 6.

According to the reports, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan are confirmed, wedding guests, to name a few.

Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to make an appearance. There are reports that a dance troupe from Mumbai has arrived at the venue and will be rehearsing Katrina's most popular dance numbers. After a certain point, they won't be able to carry their own mobile phones but will be provided with basic phones so no videos or pictures are leaked. A secret code will also be provided for their entry.

It seems like they are very serious about maintaining the secrecy around their wedding. Well, maybe we’ll just have to wait till 9th December and hope for photos to just a glimpse at the gorgeous couple.

