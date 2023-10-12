OMG! Katrina Kaif opens up on her equation with co-star and rumoured ex-bf, Salman Khan; Says ‘I think with him, every day is unexpected …’

MUMBAI : In Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is a much-adored actress. The diva never fails to astound everyone with her acting prowess, exquisite beauty, unwavering work ethic, and more. Regarding her career, Katrina is enjoying great success after starring in Tiger 3, her most recent release, with Salman Khan, her ex-flame.

For those who are unaware, Katrina has been associated with several actors during her Bollywood career, including Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. In the present, Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal. Even though Katrina and Salman are supposedly no longer together, they nonetheless get along well. Katrina just shared information regarding the same.

Katrina Kaif talked candidly about her two decades in the Hindi film industry in a recent interview. The actress also talked about how her professional connection with Salman Khan has changed over the years. Katrina quoted saying, "The wonderful thing about Salman and my equation over the years as professionals is that it has evolved. When I started with him, I was a complete newcomer. He had done more than 50 plus films and this was my second film. So that has now evolved over the years, right?”

Additionally, during the interview, Katrina Kaif mentioned that she observed one thing about being on set: everyone's equation changes. Regarding her co-star in Tiger 3, Salman, Katrina said that their scenes now feature greater spontaneity than they did in the past. Bringing up the evolution of their dynamics over time, Katrina said, "As an actor, I found my voice. I found my feet. I found my place and I saw the equation change on set. There was more ease. Now there’s more. We’re more spontaneous in the scenes. There’s more fluidity, there’s more of an exchange, and I think that’s one way in which our dynamic has changed throughout the years.”

Katrina Kaif gave Salman Khan a lot of compliments in the same interview. The diva said that when the actor enters the set with no preconceived ideas, the other actor must be extremely flexible and adaptable to be taken aback by his ability to convey a completely distinct mood and energy. Sharing with Salman how every day was unexpected, Katrina said, "And with Salman, the way he is as a person, he does not come with fixed ideas. You have to be fluid in the scene and he’ll just surprise you and take it somewhere completely different. You have to be prepared for that. So if you come with a fixed notion and you're not movable, then you’re not going to find that synergy. You have to come with an open mind and you have to kind of feed off each other. I think with him, every day is unexpected."

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi were among the celebrities who attended the star-studded press conference for ‘Tiger 3’ held a month ago by the film's makers. Katrina decided to dress down for the day in a short green dress with a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a ruffle accent at the bottom. However, while she was there, one of the actress's fans handed her a bunch of flowers. Salman began making fun of Katrina shortly after he realized the same thing, telling the fan that if he gave the diva the bouquet, he would be beaten up. Afterward, the crowd began yelling ‘Sam Bahadur,’ the last movie Vicky Kaushal had released.

