OMG! Katrina Kaif reveals about the towel scene in Tiger 3 to 'make people gasp', read to know more

MUMBAI: It’s under a week to go for the releaseof Tiger 3, Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated spy thriller and the buzz is palpable. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, both reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya from the previous Tiger films.

And while Tiger is front and centre of the trailer, it is one fight scene of Katrina that has gone viral. The actress is seen wrapped in just a towel fighting an assassin in a scene that had fans’ jaws dropping. Now, Katrina has spoken about the scene.

Katrina says she has seen heer character Zoya as a fighter. She had fights in the previous two Tiger films as well. Katrina says, “I love doing envelope-pushing, risky action sequences on screen and the Tiger franchise has always presented me with the opportunity to take things several notches higher when it comes to being a female action heroine. I have lived the life of a super spy vicariously through Zoya and I love the fact that she is one hell of a fighter. She can take anyone and just like Tiger, she can also be the last person standing. That’s new and exciting for me and for the audience because they can see a woman who can fight as good as a man.”

The towel fight sequence at a hammam in Turkey in Tiger 3 features Hollywood stuntwoman and actress Michelle Lee with Katrina.

Talking about the scene, Katrina says, “I’m aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from Tiger 3 has gone viral. It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India. The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible - everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving.”

Katrina has a message for the fans, saying that when the scene will come on screen in theatres, the audiences will gasp. “Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I’m sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp. For me, this is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It’s simply brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres,” says Katrina.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third film in the Tiger series while also a part of the larger YRF Spy Universe. The film, also starring Emraan Hashmi is set to release this Diwali, Sunday, November 12, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. The advance booking for the film has already begun.

