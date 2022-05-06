OMG! Katrina Kaif tests COVID positive for the second time

MUMBAI: The fourth wave of COVID has hit the nation and the number of cases is increasing in the country.

There is a sudden spike in the cases in India and the government has once again passed the rule of wearing the mass a compulsion.

The virus has hit the entertainment industry, especially Bollywood as many actors have been tested COVID positive.

After Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aryan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, Katrina Kaif has been tested COVID positive for the second time.

She was scheduled to shoot for her upcoming movie of Sriram Raghavan’s 'Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi last week, but it had to be rescheduled after her test results.

Recently during an award function, Vicky Kaushal was seen walking the red carpet without Katrina and everyone was wondering why she wasn’t present.

Reports are doing the rounds that this was the reason why Katrina couldn’t accompany her husband at the award function where he won the best actor award.

Katrina was slated to perform at the award function but unfortunately, she tested COVID positive and couldn’t make it.

Owing to the number of cases increasing in the entertainment business, the BMC has issued a statement and clearly sent a warning message to the film industry to not conduct huge functions and parties.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan and 'Phone Bhoot' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Well, we hope Katrina gets well soon and we wish her a speedy recovery.

We request our readers to stay safe and follow all protocols while venturing out.

