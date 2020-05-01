OMG! Katrina Kaif wants to work with Vicky Kaushal; check out the actor’s reaction

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif impressed the audience in the film Sarkar with Abhishek Bachchan. The actress had a small role but later made a strong mark in Bollywood with her full-fledged debut with Salman Khan in the movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. She went on to win hearts all over the world with her amazing talent and her hard work over the years.

Kat created history and made the entire nation fall in love with her after the item song Sheila Ki Jawani in Tees Maar Khan with Akshay Kumar. Fans went gaga over her hot moves in songs like Chikni Chameli, Surayya Jaan Loge Kya, and Swag Se Swagat.

The actress is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal.

Now, fans on social media have shared an amazing throwback video where we see the actress openly saying that she wants to work with Vicky and is looking forward to such projects.

Have a look below.

The actor’s reaction to this was hilarious.

Vicky pretended to be shocked and behaved like he was fainting.

Well, we really wish to see this fresh new pair of Bollywood on the big screen.

