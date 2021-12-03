OMG! Katrina- Vicky follow Priyanka-Nick in wedding picture sales?

MUMBAI: Rumored couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married in a matter of days. And much has been reported about the Vickkat wedding. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, at a 700-year-old fort-turned-resort. According to sources privy to the details of the wedding, it will be a private and secretive affair.

Almost everything about a wedding involves norms and restrictions for guests. Everything from discussing it taking place, to where and when it's happening, to using phones to keep in touch or clicking and recording videos about the grand affair. Guests are not permitted to leak any details about the highly anticipated wedding of Vicky and Katrina.

Currently, the actress and her team are in the final stages of negotiations with the magazine and a big sum has been agreed upon. So those expecting plenty of pictures from the wedding that the couple will share on social media after the event will have to wait a little longer.

The reason for this couple's secrecy is now clear. Katrina and Vicky's wedding pictures rights are being sold to an Indian edition of a leading international magazine, a source close to the actress said.

Before, Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had sold their wedding photos to People magazine. The couple made an insane amount of USD 2.5 million in 2018.

We can only imagine what Vicky and Katrina will make of their wedding photos in 2021. Katrina Kaif has been regularly featured on the Indian edition of the international magazine Vogue. A close friend of Katrina is Anaita Shroff Adajania, the magazine's Fashion Director. This raises the question of whether it's the one that's leading the race for rights to the wedding pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

We'll find out soon enough. The wedding is one of the highly anticipated weddings of Bollywood!

