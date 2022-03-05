OMG! Kiara Advani's fuss-free orange strappy outfit’s whopping amount will leave your jaws dropped

Kiara Advani has carved a path for herself in the Bollywood industry. She has been part of several films and wowed viewers with her performance. She is also known for her style statements.
OMG! Kiara Advani's fuss-free orange strappy outfit’s whopping amount will leave your jaws dropped

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani has carved a path for herself in the Bollywood industry. She has been part of several films and wowed viewers with her performance. 

She is also known for her style statements. From the sizzling red sequin cutout mini-dress to her disco-ball inspired silver metallic gown, Kiara has only been winning hearts with her effortless sartorial finesse. As the hottie continues to promote her upcoming film Bool Bhulaiyaa 2, she was snapped right after a day of long work. 

Adding some glam to her off-duty look, Kiara opted for an orange and brown shaded maxi cutout dress that flaunted her midriff. Instead of straps, this pretty dress added its own take to the link chain trend. Kiara teamed this up with fawn coloured sandals. With her hair neatly tossed back, and sans any makeup, she looked stunning. Kiara opted for a summer-friendly Zara dress which costs Rs 4,999. 

On the work front, Kiara has several projects in her kitty. She will be sharing screen space for the first time with Tabu and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress will also be seen in Govinda Mera Naam along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Another interesting project coming up for Kiara is Jug Jug Jeeyo that stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul in key roles. Are you excited about her projects? 

