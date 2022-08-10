OMG! Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

MUMBAI :Actress/politician who has been part of many blockbuster Bollywood films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Devdas, Dostana and many more, has tested positive for Covid-19. Just when we thought that Covid was now a distant memory, it has come back to haunt us.

Also Read- Hilarious! Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher's new video will leave you in splits

Kirron shared the update on her twitter account writing, “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.”

I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 20, 2023

Kirron has been battling health issues for a long time and was also diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021. The actress completed her treatment and bounced back to judge India's Got Talent.

Kiron who is the wife of Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, was previously married to Gautam Berry and had son Sikander Kher with him.

On the work front, Anupam will be seen in The Vaccine War and Emergency, while Kirron is mostly involved with political work as a BJP leader.

Also Read- Must read! Kirron Kher to take a break from judging India's Got Talent; read on for the reason

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- NDTV