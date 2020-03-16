OMG! Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan gets backlashes by netizens for THIS reason, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: The trailer of the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Sunday, and unfortunately, a certain number of netizens are unhappy with Aamir Khan.

Netizens are ruthlessly panning Aamir Khan for aping Tom Hanks and spoiling the latter's iconic performance. While a few netizens are calling Khan's performance 'an extension to Dhoom 3 and PK.' Other people are considering Hanks' film remake a 'mistake.'

A user called Aamir's film an unworthy remake, "#ForrestGump nhi ye forest dump hai...Aisa ghatiya trailer

#ForrestGump is one of the best movies ever made and this looks like just shit. Not even one scene is watchable of this. Man why did they even make this movie?"

The movie is an official adaptation of the 1994 cult film Forest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

The trailer summarises the life of Laal Singh, a boy who was physically disabled, but with the power of faith, he overcame his disability and went on to battle the enemies of the country. The promo also showcases Laal's budding romance with Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, and it leads to heartbreak.

Before the trailer, the makers of Laal Singh Chadha released two songs from the film, Kahani and Main Ki Karan, which have won the hearts of fans. The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh and is directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha will be released in cinemas on 11 August.

