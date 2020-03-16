OMG! Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan gets backlashes by netizens for THIS reason, scroll down to know more

Aamir Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 10:07
movie_image: 
OMG! Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan gets backlashes by netizens for THIS reason, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: The trailer of the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Sunday, and unfortunately, a certain number of netizens are unhappy with Aamir Khan.

Netizens are ruthlessly panning Aamir Khan for aping Tom Hanks and spoiling the latter's iconic performance. While a few netizens are calling Khan's performance 'an extension to Dhoom 3 and PK.' Other people are considering Hanks' film remake a 'mistake.'

Also Read: Wonderful! Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan to appear in the cameo role in THIS Bollywood movie

A user called Aamir's film an unworthy remake, "#ForrestGump nhi ye forest dump hai...Aisa ghatiya trailer

#ForrestGump is one of the best movies ever made and this looks like just shit. Not even one scene is watchable of this. Man why did they even make this movie?"

The movie is an official adaptation of the 1994 cult film Forest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Also Read: Wonderful! Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan to appear in the cameo role in THIS Bollywood movie

The trailer summarises the life of Laal Singh, a boy who was physically disabled, but with the power of faith, he overcame his disability and went on to battle the enemies of the country. The promo also showcases Laal's budding romance with Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, and it leads to heartbreak.

Before the trailer, the makers of Laal Singh Chadha released two songs from the film, Kahani and Main Ki Karan, which have won the hearts of fans. The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh and is directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha will be released in cinemas on 11 August.

Credit: DNA
    
 

Bollywood movies Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Kareena Kapoor Khan Naga Chaitanya Mona Singh Advait Chandan Kahani Main Ki Karan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 10:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Kya Baat Hai! This is what Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan were doing offsets when they were caught off guard
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Sexy! Check out the times Aishwarya Shushmita raised the temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Aishwarya Sushmita has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Interesting! Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar to launch THIS popular star kid in his upcoming project, details inside
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, has launched several star kids in the industry over the last few years. From introducing...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Congratulations! Pratik Sehajpal hits a huge milestone even before the show begins
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya to take 5years leap in the show
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
OMG! Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan gets backlashes by netizens for THIS reason, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: The trailer of the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Sunday, and unfortunately, a certain number...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar to launch THIS popular star kid in his upcoming project, details inside
Interesting! Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar to launch THIS popular star kid in his upcoming project, details inside
Latest Video