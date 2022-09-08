OMG! Laal Singh Chaddha director takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut? Details inside

MUMBAI : Aamir Khan is one of the most popular and talented artists in the film world. He is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, but the film has been making a lot of headlines for various reasons.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had said that Aamir Khan may have started the negative comments against his own film and could be the mastermind behind the boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend on Twitter. Now, the film’s director Advait Chandan has reacted to rumours that ‘people were being paid to troll Aamir’.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the filmmaker seemed to have taken a jibe at Kangana Ranaut, and others, who said trolls were hired to create a buzz around Laal Singh Chaddha. "I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it's outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free?” Advait wrote as he shared the hashtag ‘Pay Every Troll’.

The upcoming film made headlines after the hashtag ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ started trending on Twitter. Following this, a section of social media users said that trolls were being paid to garner attention for the film. The boycott trend against Laal Singh Chaddha began after Aamir Khan's 2015 interview, where he said that his then-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move out of India because of ‘growing intolerance’, resurfaced and caught attention on social media.

Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on August 11. Talking about the cast, the film stars Aamir Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

