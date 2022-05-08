OMG! Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar often wonders if she did something wrong with his treatment

MUMBAI: India lost legendary actor Irrfan Khan over two years ago and the void he left in the hearts of the audience can never be filled again. The actor died of cancer and ever since, his presence on the big screen has been tremendously missed.

Talking about the actor’s family, his wife Sutapa Sikdar has still not been able to part ways with his medical files. She recently revealed that she still goes through them and wonders if she could have done something more or if she made a mistake during his treatment.

The ace actor died due to neuroendocrine cancer on April 29 2020 at the age of 53, two years after his diagnosis was made public knowledge. He was undergoing his treatment in the UK for a year and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, just a day before his death, as he suffered a colon infection.

In a recent interaction with another new portal, Sutapa revealed about the shock they felt after the diagnosis and how the actor responded to treatment well before his health deteriorated. She revealed that when he was diagnosed, he didn’t have any symptoms and only slight unease in his stomach. He was to leave for his shoot.

Due to the unease, some tests were performed and soon, that went on and more tests happened. Sutapa added that it all happened within a span of approximately 15 days and then they knew the diagnosis of the advanced stage of neuroendocrine cancer.

Sutapa went on to say that Irrfan wanted to go through a more holistic approach for treatment instead of chemo. She is still coping with his death and tries to protect herself now, she kept on reading his medical files, wondering if she did anything wrong. She stayed by Irrfan’s side while he was being treated since he refused anybody else by his side.

Irrfan and Sutapa met in 1984 during the auditions for National School of Drama and were married for 25 years until Irrfan died in 2020.

