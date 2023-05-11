OMG! Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals how Thalapathy Vijay was worried about Anurag Kashyap's cameo in Leo

Many die-hard fans of Anurag Kashyap would have been disappointed with the blink-and-you-miss-it cameo of the director-actor in Leo. However, Anurag was more than happy to do the cameo, according to the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Lokesh

MUMBAI: Many die-hard fans of Anurag Kashyap would have been disappointed with the blink-and-you-miss-it cameo of the director-actor in Leo. However, Anurag was more than happy to do the cameo, according to the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Lokesh revealed how Anurag’s cameo came about.

“It was my assistant who showed me the interview of Anurag saying that he wanted to die in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). I was at the shoot. I called Anurag sir and said there is this small role if he would be ready to do it. He said, ‘Absolutely,’ and he came down to Chennai,” Lokesh said.

He added, “Only after that, I told Vijay anna about the plan. He was like, ‘What are you doing with him, da? Is it all okay?’ Then on the sets, he spoke to Anurag sir and told him, ‘Sir, look at this guy sir… what is he doing?’ But Anurag sir was happy doing that scene. He was a big fan of graphic novels and we spoke about all that. He was there for only two to three hours. Before leaving he spoke to the direction team. He told us that he was glad he shared his wish in an interview and that it has come true now.”

Anurag Kashyap made a special appearance as Daniel in Leo. He dies at the hands of Vijay’s Leo, who after shooting Daniel says, “He asked for it. Didn’t he?” The cameo lasted only for a few minutes, but that seems to be enough for Anurag, who is a big fan of Lokesh’s way of killing his characters.

Leo, which is part of LCU, follows the story of a family man Parthiban, who has a bloody past as a gangster. Other than Vijay, the movie stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Mysskin, and Sandy in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film.

Credits - The Indian Express 

