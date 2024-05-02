OMG! A major fallout took place between Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra after Silsila flopped, here's what happened

MUMBAI : Cinema is a creative space, and every such space is bound to have creative differences. Many times, we have heard about actors and directors having a fallout due to creative differences. We all know that once upon a time, Amitabh Bachchan went bankrupt and asked Yash Chopra for work, who then offered Mohabbatein.

But have you ever wondered why this story is such a big deal since they always used to work together? Even we thought so, till we found the reason.

So, Yash Chopra and Big B, who were friends as close as one could imagine, once had a massive fallout. This showdown was public and all over the headlines, and it happened just after their film Silsila flopped, which was their calculated move to play upon the buzz and rumors about the lead cast being actually a love triangle sort of situation.

Interestingly, after the film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha flopped, the actor and the director parted ways but not on an amicable note. However, the distrust between the filmmaker and the director started building up during the film’s shoot.

After the shoot, when the Silsila actor started dubbing for the film, he initially dubbed for an hour a day but eventually started canceling the dubs. This clearly stated one thing for sure – The film would be delayed and not released on the locked date of July 31, 1981. Yash Chopra could not figure out why the delay was happening till he calculated Mr Bachchan’s professional dishonesty.

In one of his interviews, according to IMDb trivia, the filmmaker revealed that the Angry Young Man’s other film, Yaarana, was stalled for two years, and the superstar was the Mumbai distributor of the film, which was ready to release on July 31, 1981. So, he deliberately wanted to delay Silsila to let Yaaraana breathe. The filmmaker was hurt by this action and clarified that if Amitabh Bachchan had told him about the issue, he would have definitely catered to his needs at the time.

It was in 1989 when Yash Chopra decided to go all out about Amitabh Bachchan and revealed that he was professionally dishonest with filmmakers Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra, who produced Toodan and Jaadugar. Both films had the Sholay superstar playing a magician; both were released within the 15-day bracket and faced losses. In a print interview, Yash Chopra hinted that Amitabh Bachchan cheated on the filmmakers.

Yash Chopra’s accusation about dishonesty angered Amitabh Bachchan so much that in many interviews, he questioned his integrity while unceremoniously replacing Smita Patil and Parveen Babi from Silsila. In fact, they were ready for their scenes with their hair and make-up done when Yash Chopra asked Big B to convey to the actresses that they had been replaced in the film!

Amitabh Bachchan even hinted that Yash Chopra had a fallout with many producers over monetary manipulations and fraud. The constant bickering and blaming session continued for some more time, and then there was a long pause.

It was in the year 2000 when Mr Bachchan decided to let bygones be bygones and asked Yash Chopra for work since he was going through the worst financial phase in his life. He was immediately offered Mohabbatein, and rest, as they say, is history!

