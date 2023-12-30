OMG! Malaika Arora's solo appearances adds fuel to the rumours of her break-up with Arjun Kapoor, take a look

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are once again grabbing eyeballs and this is the second time this separation rumours have sparked all over again. Malaika’s constant solo appearances are making netizens wonder if they have actually parted ways. 

Even today Malaika was spotted by the paparazzi in town where the actress was all alone and this led to netizens questioning where Arjun Kapoor is.

The speculation started from the day Arbaaz Khan’s wedding videos and pictures made headlines with Sshura Khan. As it was Christmas Day and the evening Malaika was seen going alone to the church for the mass before Christmas and she was all alone. 

Netizens questioned the absence of Arjun and mentioned how the former actress needed him the most at that time and he wasn't present with her.

It is reported that Arjun Kapoor is vacationing in the USA along with his sister Anshula Kapoor and hence he is not present. But last night Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were seen exiting Arjun's house and that showed the actor is back in town.

This year when Arjun appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 he was asked about his wedding plans with Malaika and he mentioned that it is unfair of him to talk about it without his partner. 

Malaika was also asked about getting married on her show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where she said, "Agar koi hai toh usse main shaadi karungi. Koi bhi poochega to main shaadi karlungi. Once bitten, twice very shy.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the list liberated couples in BTown and they have come a long way for their relationship to be acknowledged and accepted among the netizens.

