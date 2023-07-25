OMG! Manish Malhotra all set for a legal tussle with Meena Kumari’s family over her biopic? Deets inside

Meanwhile, this news has not gone down well with the late legendary actress Meena Kumari’s family. Meena Kumari’s late husband-filmmaker Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar Amrohi has raised objection over the biopic being made.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 09:55
movie_image: 
Manish Malhotra all set for a legal tussle with Meena Kumari

MUMBAI :There have been reports that Kriti Sanon will be seen in legendary Hindi film actress Meena Kumar’s biopic which will be directed by designer Manish Malhotra. The latter has now confirmed that the film is indeed happening and the script is currently being worked on. 

Also Read-Meena Kumari Biopic: OMG! Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra in legal trouble as the late actress’s family set to file a case against the duo for the upcoming biopic: “They have no right to barge in, they are thieves”

Speaking about it Malhotra said, “I don’t know how it got out but it is happening. We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari.”

Meanwhile, this news has not gone down well with the late legendary actress Meena Kumari’s family. Meena Kumari’s late husband-filmmaker Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar Amrohi has raised objection over the biopic being made. 

Tajdar had earlier said that he would wait for an official confirmation before taking legal action. So now he has told a news portal, “Yes, my sister and I will now take appropriate action. There is no limit to these people's shamelessness. They didn't even seek our permission (to make the film). She (Meena Kumari) is my mother, for God's sake! Not that we've granted them permission even if they had asked our consent.”

Also Read-WOAH! Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari in the legendary actress’ biopic? Netizens are not happy with her casting

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra’s close friend has said, “Maybe they will change the names of the main characters and put a disclaimer, if push comes to shove.”

Let's wait and watch what the outcome of this will be.

Meena Kumari was known as the Tragedy Queen of India and passed away after falling seriously in in 1972. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye 

Pazeezah Meena Kumari Kriti Sanon Kamal Amrohi Manish Malhotra Adipurush Mimi Dilwale The Crew Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 09:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Revealed! Bhavani finally knows Isha was responsible, Isha justifies
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Congratulations! Indian Idol 12’s Ashish Kulkarni gets engaged to Dil Dosti Duniyadari actress Swanandi Tikekar
MUMBAI :Indian Idol is one of the most watched and loved reality singing shows we have in the country. The contestants...
Kundali Bhagya actor Guneet Sharma opens up on his camaraderie with Preeth Balyaya
MUMBAI :Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Guneet Sharma is making audience impressed these day with his television...
Aww! Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture of son with Dipika Kakar, says “purest form of love”
MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on...
The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek for his short stint as the show bids adieu
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
OMG! Uorfi Javed on getting lip fillers and botox, “It’s the most painful thing ever, be careful”
MUMBAI :Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing...
Recent Stories
Manish Malhotra all set for a legal tussle with Meena Kumari
OMG! Manish Malhotra all set for a legal tussle with Meena Kumari’s family over her biopic? Deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rahul Dev
Exclusive! Rahul Dev on being so fit in his 50s, “Consistency is the key to anything”
Shreyja Mhatre
Sexy! Here are times actress Shreyja Mhatre raised temperature with her hot looks
Nirmal Chiraniyan
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Jango actor Nirmal Chiraniyan to be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
Esha Gupta
Shocking! Esha Gupta gets brutally trolled for her latest bikini photoshoot in support of FIFA Women’s World Cup
Kartik Aaryan
Wow! Kartik Aaryan to be honored with Rising Global Superstar award at Melbourne
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari
What! Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have their parents’ approval?