OMG! Manish Malhotra all set for a legal tussle with Meena Kumari’s family over her biopic? Deets inside

MUMBAI :There have been reports that Kriti Sanon will be seen in legendary Hindi film actress Meena Kumar’s biopic which will be directed by designer Manish Malhotra. The latter has now confirmed that the film is indeed happening and the script is currently being worked on.

Speaking about it Malhotra said, “I don’t know how it got out but it is happening. We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari.”

Meanwhile, this news has not gone down well with the late legendary actress Meena Kumari’s family. Meena Kumari’s late husband-filmmaker Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar Amrohi has raised objection over the biopic being made.

Tajdar had earlier said that he would wait for an official confirmation before taking legal action. So now he has told a news portal, “Yes, my sister and I will now take appropriate action. There is no limit to these people's shamelessness. They didn't even seek our permission (to make the film). She (Meena Kumari) is my mother, for God's sake! Not that we've granted them permission even if they had asked our consent.”

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra’s close friend has said, “Maybe they will change the names of the main characters and put a disclaimer, if push comes to shove.”

Let's wait and watch what the outcome of this will be.

Meena Kumari was known as the Tragedy Queen of India and passed away after falling seriously in in 1972.

