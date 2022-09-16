OMG! Marathi actor Suraj Pawar lands in legal trouble in connection with Cheating case, details inside

Noted Marathi actor Suraj Pawar known for his role in the Marathi blockbuster movie "Sairat" will be probed for his alleged role in a case of cheating registered in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 14:13
movie_image: 
OMG! Marathi actor Suraj Pawar lands in legal trouble in connection with Cheating case, details inside

MUMBAI: Marathi actor known for his blockbuster movie "Sairat" will be probed for his alleged role in a case of cheating registered in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The actor, Suraj Pawar, who had played the role of 'Prince Dada' in the Nagraj Manjule-directed movie, will be called for an inquiry into the case, an official said.

Also Read: Exclusive! “The craze and love of Mirzapur is something I didn’t even imagine and I can guarantee that the new season will be very interesting and something that you will be hooked on to” - Rasika Dugal

The Ahmednagar police had on September 9 busted a racket by arresting three persons, who were involved in cheating people by offering government jobs in Mantralaya.

"He will be called for an inquiry in connection with the case, in which the complainant had accused three other persons of cheating him on the false promise of offering a government job to him in the state secretariat - Mantralaya," the police said.

Also Read: Imlie: OMG! Malini to kill everyone, plans a big blast for Imlie

"The gang members had promised a government job to the complainant in this case and demanded Rs 5 lakh for the recruitment order. The complainant had paid Rs 2 lakh cash to the accused persons at the guest house of the agriculture university at Rahuri in Ahmednagar district,' the official said adding Rs 3 lakh were to be paid after getting the joining order.

"During their interrogation, the two arrested accused told the police that they had created stamps and seals with the help of Suraj Pawar," the official said.

Credit: ETimes

movies Suraj Pawar Marathi actor Sairat cheating case Basta Fandry Pistulya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 14:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Being a part of Sindoor Ki Keemat on Dangal TV is grounding: Ashita Dhawan
MUMBAI: Ashita Dhawan Gulabani, who became a household name as Malti Sharma in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, is currently seen...
OMG! Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari gets body shamed for her latest look, see video
MUMBAI : Palak Tiwari often takes social media by storm every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward...
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! Check out Rupali Ganguly and Fahmaan Khan doing Sumbul Touqeer Khan victory dance
MUMBAI :Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
HOT! Posts of Paras Kalnawat That Would Make You Swoon
MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat, who was previously a part of Star Plus's popular TV show Anupamaa, is now gaining a lot of...
ZEE5 Premieres Atithi Bhooto Bhava starring Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal … Trailer Out NOW!
MUMBAI: ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, announced the premiere of their direct to digital movie - Atithi...
REALLY! Is Badshah taking a break from music? His latest Insta post creates a stir on social media
MUMBAI : Badshah’s last Instagram story “Taking A Break” has caused a stir on social media. With Badshah recently seen...
Recent Stories
OMG! Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari gets body shamed for her latest look, see video
OMG! Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari gets body shamed for her latest look, see video
Latest Video