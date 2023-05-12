OMG! Mehmood Junior's heartfelt wish to reunite with Caravan co-star Jeetendra; Details Inside!

MUMBAI : Comedy superstar Johny Lever visited renowned actor and filmmaker Mehmood Junior a few days ago. At the moment, the actor is fighting stomach cancer. Following his visit, Lever, who is ill, stated that he would like to see veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor, with whom he has appeared in several movies.

The news that Naeem Sayyed, also known as Mehmood Junior, has been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer touched a chord with some movie enthusiasts who had witnessed the actor on the big screen. Following a visit from comedian Johny Lever, a buddy, to his Mumbai home, he conveyed his desire to get up with his longtime friend and co-star of Caravan, Jeetendra Kapoor.

Salam Kazi, a close friend of Mehmood, said in an interview, “Jr Mehmood bhai told me Jeetuji nahin aaye, mujhe milna hain unse (Jeetendra has not come to meet. I want to meet him).”

In addition, Kazi revealed that Mehmood had long-standing friendship with actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, with whom he had collaborated on movies such Bachpan, Geet Gaata Chal, and Brahmachari. In addition, Pilgaonkar had spoken with Kazi via video conference. Kazi said, “Mehmood Bhai is also keen to meet his childhood friend and I think one should fulfill his wish I have messaged him but waiting for him to revert to me.”

Mehmood Junior's actor friend Raju Shrestha, also referred to as Master Raju, visited him after learning of his failing health. Posting a photo of himself with the sick celebrity, Raju wrote on social media, “Just now with Jr. Mehmood ji…. He has been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Please pray for him.”

Salam Kazi had said before that the renowned actor had been ill for two months during an interview. They initially believed that he might be experiencing a few small issues. However, he started losing weight all of a sudden, and things got really serious. Upon inspection upon receiving his medical reports, it was discovered that he had an intestinal tumor in addition to cancer in his liver and lungs. He's growing jaundiced as well. The cancer is in stage four, according to the physicians, but treatment is still ongoing.

