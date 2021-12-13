OMG! Miss Universe Harnaz Kaur Sandhu has already Signed up for TWO FILMS! Check it Out!

MUMBAI: After 21 Years the title of Miss Universe comes home to India, the Beauty who made it possible is Haranz Kaur Sandhu.

The 21-year old is a model hailing from Chandigarh, where she finished her schooling and college. Daughter of Gynecologist Ruby Sandhu, Harnaaz is a family girl at heart and very close to her family!

She is an advocate for women's rights and takes inspiration from Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss Universe in the 1980s. She enjoys yoga, dancing, cooking, horseback riding, and chess in her spare time.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has already signed on for Two Punjabi Films: ‘ Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’ set to start shooting in 2022.

Her pageant Bio reads, “Driven to support other women the same way, Harnaaz grew up working with her mother at health camps addressing women’s health and menstrual hygiene. Deeply conscious of the privilege her mother’s struggles have gifted her, Harnaaz today is a strong advocate for women’s empowerment, particularly their constitutional rights to education, careers, and their freedom of choice,” the bio reads.

Bringing home the title 21 years after Lara Dutta Bhupathi won it in the year 2000, Harnaaz's victory is a historic one. Harnaaz is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. When she was a teenager, Harnaaz began competing in pageants, winning titles including Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018. Sandhu competed in Femina Miss India after winning Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

With her versatility, compassion, and confidence, Harnaaz is now poised to leave behind a remarkable legacy that will inspire thousands of people.

Credit: ANI News

