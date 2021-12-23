OMG! Mrunal Thakur gets massively trolled on her recent dressing, netizens says what is the use of buttons in shirt, Read On

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. The actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Jersey along with Shahid Kapoor.

No doubt the actress is one of the most followed celebrities when it comes to fitness and fashion, but the actress is getting not so good comments for her recent dressing.

The actress was spotted wearing a red shirt with open button and giving some reaction to this fans expressed their dislike to this dressing of the actress.

Here are the comments which are coming from the netizens on the video.

Netizens are saying that what is the use of the buttons when it is not closed properly, whereas many have pointed out that the styling is very bad. The styling should be worked upon. What do you think about this dressing style of actress Mrunal Thakur do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Jersey it is an official remake of Telugu film with the same name, which also has Shahid Kapoor in the leading role. The film is produced by Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films and will theatrically release on 31 December 2021 coinciding with New Year.

