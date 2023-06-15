OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence

MUMBAI : Shilpa Shetty is one of the most well known actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has been part of many hit films and along with her acting career she is also an entrepreneur. The actress is married to Raj Kundra and has two kids with him. She lives with her family in one of the posh localities of Juhu in Mumbai.

Shockingly, Shilpa filed a case with the Juhu police station citing valuables missing from her house. An investigation is now underway. The cops have now detained two people in connection with the robbery as suspects. The detained suspects are being interrogated.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma and Hangama2. Her upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s OTT series Indian Police Force co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She also has Sukhee in her kitty.

Credit- BollywoodHungama

