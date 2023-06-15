OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence

Shockingly, Shilpa filed a case with the Juhu police station citing valuables missing from her house. An investigation is now underway.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 17:26
movie_image: 
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI :  Shilpa Shetty is one of the most well known actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has been part of many hit films and along with her acting career she is also an entrepreneur. The actress is married to Raj Kundra and has two kids with him. She lives with her family in one of the posh localities of Juhu in Mumbai. 

Also Read-Oh No! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra test covid positive

Shockingly, Shilpa filed a case with the Juhu police station citing valuables missing from her house. An investigation is now underway. The cops have now detained two people in connection with the robbery as suspects. The detained suspects are being interrogated.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma and Hangama2. Her upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s OTT series Indian Police Force co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She also has Sukhee in her kitty. 

Also Read-Amazing! Shilpa Shetty gives us major fitness inspiration as she works out in an airport shuttle

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- BollywoodHungama 
 

Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Dostana Apne Baazigar Dhadkan Indian Jaanwar Rishtey Nikamma Life In A…Metro Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 17:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Audience Verdict: Shocking! Netizens feel that it was a good move for Avika Gor to not be a part of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” as both movies didn’t fare well at the box – office
MUMBAI :  Avika Gor is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and today she has a massive fan following.She...
Teri Meri Doriyaann:Claiming Rights! Garry leaves no chance to prove his haq on Seerat
MUMBAI :  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence
MUMBAI :  Shilpa Shetty is one of the most well known actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has been part of many...
Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita
MUMBAI :  Alia Bhatt currently has two films lined up, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. Both the...
Exclusive! Criminal Justice 3 actor Jitendra Kumar joins Emraan Hashmi for a ott show
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Recent Stories
Shilpa Shetty
OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita
Sushant Singh Rajput
OMG! Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reveals a crucial update about the late actor’s death case, says “The CBI Wants To Give his Case A Slow Death
Sharda Rajan
RIP! Veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passes away at 86 due to cancer
Tamannaah Bhatia
Whao! Did you know Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth is 6 times more than boyfriend Vijay Varma’s?
Maniesh Paul
Shocking! Maniesh Paul transformation pictures are getting some trolling comments, netizens are saying "Sarabjit ka naam suna hai?"
Adipurush
Must Read! Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at movies in which Saif Ali Khan stole the show as a villain and a supporting actor