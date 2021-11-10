OMG! Nayanthara to play a cop in this upcoming action thriller of Atlee and SRK, here is what you need to know about the movie

MUMBAI: No doubt the fans of Shahrukh Khan are eagerly waiting for the next movie of the superstars ever since the last movie Zero was released in the year 2018, after a long gap it was seen the actor is gearing up for the shoot of his next movies which included Pathan and next action thriller which will be directed by Atlee. Ever since the project of SRK and Atlee was announced the fans are eagerly waiting for the shooting date and the further information about the movie.

As we all know the movie will also have Nayanthara in the leading role along with the superstar Shahrukh Khan, and now as per the sources it is said that the actress Nayanthara will be seen playing a cop in the movie. Yes you heard right actress Nayanthara will be seen playing and investigating officer in this upcoming thriller.

Also read (Tamannaah to play female lead in Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar')

The source says that, "Nayanthara is still very much a part of the film. She has not quit. Nayanthara plays an investigating officer in Atlee's next. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role - of the father and the son. The movie's premise is about this one man (played by SRK) who leads a group of wrongly accused female jail mates (played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) and turns them into a group of vigilantes fighting against social evils. It's very similar to Money Heist but in a much more Indianised fashion. Nayanthara plays the top cop investigating the case and it's her versus Shah Rukh in the film, but they also play love interests."

Well this information has indeed increased the excitement level of the fans, and no doubt we are eagerly waiting to see our favourite stars on screen in this upcoming action thriller which will be directed by Atlee.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar.

Also read ('Bunty Aur Babli 2' director: Film written as a non-stop entertainer)