OMG! NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede expresses fear that he might be framed

MUMBAI: Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard of witness K P Gosavi, came out with a series of claims, including discussions of a payoff to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials. The agency’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner saying that he might be framed in a case.

“It has come to my notice that some precipitate legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance issue,” said Wankhede, adding that the NCB deputy director general, Mutha Jain, has referred the matter to the director general of NCB for action.

“Let a central agency probe these allegations and the truth will come out,” an official said. The letter said the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by public functionaries. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik has been on a warpath with him on the cruise drug seizure probe.

In a separate press release issued by Jain, he said that as the case is before the court and sub judice. Sail has to submit his prayer to the court rather than through social media.

