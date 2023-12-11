OMG! Neelam Kothari clarifies speculations about Dharmendra's involvement in her breakup with Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: One of the most stunning divas of the 1990s, Neelam Kothari captivated her audience with her endearing demeanor and acting prowess. with 1984, she made her feature film debut with Jawani. However, the movie Ilzaam, in which she starred opposite Govinda, is what really made her famous. In addition to her illustrious career, the diva's personal life has consistently drawn attention. The diva was often in the news for the same reasons, whether it was rumored that she was dating Govinda or Bobby Deol. At present, she is married to Samir Soni, an actor. Ahana, the couple's daughter.

Barsaat, a 1995 film, marked Bobby Deol's movie debut. Bobby became well-known very immediately, especially among his female fan base. However, it is not as well-known that Bobby was in a five-year relationship with Neelam Kothari prior to his film debut. Regretfully, Bobby's relationship with Neelam drew media attention during that period far more than his growing work.

However, they ended their relationship quickly, and there were many stories about them. Bobby's affair with Pooja Bhatt was the reason, according to some, while others said it was due to Bobby's father, Dharmendra.

For the first time ever in an earlier interview, Neelam Kothari discussed her previous relationship with Bobby Deol and the reasons behind it. Neelam had to come to a different realization than the widely held belief that Dharmendra was the reason for her separation. The actress talked about how she was nervous about being married to someone whose career had just begun.

As she stated, “Believe me, this decision has nothing to do with either family. I just kept thinking about ultimately ending up as a star-wife – and the thought nagged me so much that it began haunting me. You know the thought of getting involved with a guy who’s getting into films… he hasn’t even started… I just felt scared. Terribly scared. I can’t explain the fear, I thought, might as well finish it now. I couldn’t bear the thought of something going wrong later. It would have been too late. I see it happening all around me, to all the star wives. Okay, so I decided late, very late, I agree. But still, not too late.”

The much-discussed affair between Govinda and Neelam from the 1990s is, well-known to almost everyone. The pair appeared in several classic movies, and people were genuinely captivated by their connection. Despite their initial friendship, they ultimately fell in love. Interestingly, though, Govinda had already become engaged to Sunita, his current wife, at this point, so his close relationship with Neelam had a negative impact on that as well.

Govinda had previously discussed the difficult period in his personal life in an interview, revealing, “After I started getting busier, my relationship with Sunita went through a change. She began feeling insecure and jealous. And I was of no help. She would nag me and I would lose my temper. We had constant fights. In one of those fights, Sunita said something about Neelam, and I lost my head and called it quits. I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam."

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis