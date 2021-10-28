OMG: Neha Sharma is NOT INTERESTED in watching Ananya Pandey’s movies and the reason is…

MUMBAI: There are a lot of young talents stepping into Bollywood.

These starkids bring freshness to the 70 mm. Ananya Pandey is currently in the news for the drug case circulating around Aryan Khan wherein the NCB has called her for questioning too.

Indian Bollywood Neha Sharma who is known for movies like Youngistaan and Kyaa Super Cool Hai Hum, recently told that she is not interested in watching any of Ananya Panday’s movies. The actress added that she ‘religiously’ watches trailers but none of those starring Ananya looked exciting enough to her.

Neha Sharma also went on to add that, “Of course, she is just up-and-coming. Maybe, in another five years, she will have something that I will want to watch but not as of now.”

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in 2019’s Student of the year 2. She also starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

Neha Sharma who made her Bollywood debut in 2010’s Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi, is gearing up for the premiere of her next, Aafat-e-Ishq, which will be string on Zee5 this Friday. She also has Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui packed in her schedule.

EXCLUSIVE: "I was into fashion studies and acting was pure coincidence" - Neha Sharma on her acting journey

Credit: Koimoi