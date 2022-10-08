OMG! Netizens call Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra ‘Pati Porneshwar’ and the reason will leave you in splits

Raj Kundra was recently spotted at the airport covered with weird masks that grabbed netizens’ attention and the businessman did not want to get clicked by the paparazzi

MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Raj Kundra is back at covering his face with weird masks that obviously grab a lot of attention. Last night the celebrity husband was captured by the paparazzi where he donned a led mask that was mocked and he was called Pati Porneshwar as they took a dig at him for his pornography case.

Also Read: Moradabad court issues non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel in fraud case

While earlier it seemed like Mr. Kundra is covering his face and doesn’t want to get clicked by the shutterbugs. But now it looks like the businessman is enjoying wearing these weird masks slowly.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the A-list real-life couples in the entertainment world. Recently, the couple had stepped out for dinner and were papped by the paparazzi.

Shilpa happily posed for the paps but her husband Raj Kundra was highlighted as he had covered his face with a tinted face shield. As soon as he stepped out of his car he ran away into the restaurant and didn’t even pose for the photographers.

Also Read: Oops! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra gets trolled for covering his face completely as they step out for dinner

These days, trolling has become a trend on social media and the latest personality to get trolled is businessman Raj Kundra as he covered his face. The netizens went on to say he is hiding his face as he cannot face society anymore, he is a porn star that has gained the limelight.

 

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Pati Porneshwar India’s Got Talent Super Dancer Nikamma Baazigar Dhadkan Bigg Boss Indian
Latest Video