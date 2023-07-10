OMG! Netizens cannot hide their excitement for Aashiqui 3 seeing Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan hug

Recently Kartik was spotted in an event with Tara Sutaria where we got to see Tara and Kartik hug. The chemistry between the two was evident and lovely. Meanwhile, the fans are excited to see them, not just for the movie but also off-screen.
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 following the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which he co-starred with Kiara Advani. It's interesting to note that the third chapter of one of the most romantic franchises, Aashiqui, has the fans giddy with anticipation.

While Kartik Aaryan has been fixed as the male lead for the movie, the female lead role is still not decided. There were rumours about a few different actresses approached for playing the main lead however, it is said that Tara Sutaria will be playing the female lead in the movie.

Netizens have gone crazy looking at the video, check the video below:

The hug between Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria has gone viral and we can see Kartik is being so caring towards Tara while she gets into the car.

Kartik Aaryan has become one of the most popular Hindi movie actors and has also given a hit film last which was Satyaprem Ki Katha where he was paired with Kiara Advani.

This was the second time Kiara and Kartik were together in a movie as a couple and in the past Kartik has been paired with actresses like Sara Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen romance with actress Kriti Sanon was also very much admired.

It will be amazing to see how things go in Aashiqui 3 with Kartik and Tara together.

Are you excited to watch this upcoming movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

