OMG! Netizens lash out the Satyamev Jayate 2 actress Divya Khosla for THIS reason, see reactions

Divya Khosla Kumar had worked in films like Satyamev Jayate 2, Sanam Re, Yaariyan and many others

Divya Khosla Kumar

MUMBAI :  Divya Khosla Kumar who was last seen in Satyamev Jayate 2 opposite John Abraham got hilariously trolled when spotted visiting designer Manish Malhotra at his residence. While she tried to put her best fashion foot forward – by rocking an all-white look with a dash of pink, netizens found a couple of things wrong with it – including the makeup and how the outfit made her look overall.

Also Read: Dangerous! Dhoke Pyaar Ke fame Khushalii Kumar injures herself badly while shooting for the song

Commenting on how overdone her makeup was, one online user wrote, “I think she accidentally put flour on her face instead of makeup.” Another, sharing their thoughts on Divya Khosla Kumar’s use of cosmetics added, “Over make up hai” while a third noted, “Face is so white” A fourth trolled her saying, “Kitna bhi foundation mein naha le magar ye dumbo hi dikhati hai”

While a few netizens have left fire emojis indirectly calling Divya Khosla Kumar’s looks hot and s*xy, others found her looking a little too skinny. Commenting on this aspect, one user simply said “Malnutrition” while another added, “Is ki legs ko kya huwa hai.” A third even wrote, “LUK AUNTY’S LEGS AIDS HUA H” Maybe the actress shed some pounds or the dress may be a size bigger – we will never know what exactly made these observers take notice.

Also Read: Superb! Pearl V Puri to return to acting with Divya Khosla Kumar starrer This movie, Deets inside

Divya Khosla Kumar looked pretty in a short backless white dress that featured a deep V-neckline and was held together with just some strings and thick strips of fabric.

Credit: Koimoi

