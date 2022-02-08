OMG! Netizens slam Farhan Akhtar for calling Shibani Dandekar ‘Forever Co-traveler’

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the most carefree couple in tinsel town. They are never bogged down by the trolls, criticism, and judgments around them. They often post adorable pictures and videos of them on their social media accounts and sometimes they face judgments and trolling on the same.

Recently Farhan shared a picture of his ladylove Shibani Dandekar on his Instagram and called her his ' forever co traveller'. Shibani too had the most adorable reply saying," my forever fav in everything" with a heart emotion. While netizens trolled them brutally. There are comments that take a dig at Farhan on his first marriage with Adhuna Bhabani who he got separated after 16 years mutually. There are harsh comments that troll him by saying that their forever only lasts for a few years.

Farhan and Shibani have been dating each other for three years now. Farhan's father and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar even confirmed the news to Bombay Times and said, " “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai."

